Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League games against Crystal Palace – the last side to beat them in three consecutively was Liverpool, with a run of four in May 2012.



The Eagles have won back-to-back Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, after failing to win any of their first 13 at the ground in top-flight competition (D5 L8).



Indeed, Crystal Palace could become only the second team to win three consecutive away Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, after Blackburn Rovers (1993-94 to 1995-96).



The last time Chelsea lost three home London derbies in a row against the same opposition in the top-flight was vs Arsenal in April 1974.



Antonio Conte’s side have lost four of their last five Premier League games; their previous four defeats in the competition came over a run of 30 matches.



Palace haven’t lost four Premier League games in a row since a run of eight back in September.



Roy Hodgson has lost each of his last three Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, with his only victory there coming on his first visit – 1-0 with Blackburn in April 1998 thanks to a Kevin Gallacher goal.



Wilfried Zaha has scored in his last two Premier League games against Chelsea, including the winner in the reverse fixture for the Eagles’ first Premier League win of the season in October.