Chelsea daily transfer recap: From Matic to Conte , the latest on their future at the club
20 May at 21:50
Chelsea won the league title this season as Antonio Conte had a tremendous effect on the blues. Abramovich's club are ready to have a very heated summer ahead but the priority will be to lock up Antonio Conte as soon as possible since there have been a lot of talks concerning the Italian coach's future. Here is a recap of today's Chelsea transfer action :
CONTE PUTS HIS FUTURE IN DOUBT - The Italian tactician is Inter’s main target to take over at the club and he did not deny that he could leave South West London at the end of this season in an interview with La Repubblica:
“This is a big club but they have only won the Champions League once. Chelsea need to find some stability if you want to stay at the top every year. At the beginning I didn’t know how the team would have played which is the worst thing ever. A defeat lasts two days for me, a win lasts only one hour. My players have always respected me".
"We were all very united and we all wanted to have a great season after last season's result. My wife and I decided in January that my daughter Vittoria was going to finish her studies in Turin even if she was already enrolled in a school here in London. If I do stay in London, I want them to be here with me. I am not going to stay here on my own for another year. I am proud Italy fans love me. Speculations over my future are normal since I am in love with Italy".
MATIC IS ON JUVE'S RADAR - According to Tuttosport, Juventus are very interested in Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic as the player has yet to decide his blues future. The Turin based journal states that a new contract is on the table but that Matic has yet to inform Chelsea of his intentions. It’s also understood that he is likely to be given a deadline to sign and if he refuses to commit, then he will be transfer listed. Other than Juve, United's Mourinho is also very interested in the player too.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
