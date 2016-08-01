Chelsea: David Luiz hands Conte ultimatum

British tabloid the Daily Express reports that Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz has issued an ultimatum to manager Antonio Conte.



According to the report the duo had a talk to clear the air but the former Paris Saint-Germain defender told Conte in nu uncertain terms that he wants his starting place back, if not he is off.



The feud began when the two disagreed over tactics with Luiz visibly expressing his dislike to being substituted in the Champions League tie against Roma at home at Stamford Bridge. Luiz then picked up a knee injury and has been missing from the Chelsea team since then but could return for this weekends fixture at home against Southampton in the Premier League.



Luiz has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid in the past and according to the report Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)