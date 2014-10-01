Chelsea: David Luiz reveals Antonio Conte’s secrets of success
03 May at 16:25Brazilian star David Luiz has released an interview with Four Four Two praising Chelsea boss Antonio Conte who is leading the Blues towards their second Premier League title in the last three years.
Chelsea did not have a good start to the season but Conte’s tactical swap from 4-3-3 to 3-4-3 has turned the Blue’s fortunes around. Antonio Conte’s side are enjoying a four-point lead over Tottenham with four games remained to be played in the campaign.
David Luiz made return to Chelsea from PSG last summer when the Blues managed to seal his € 35 million transfer in the deadline. The Blues had sold David Luiz to PSG for € 50 million two years before.
During his interview with Four Four Two, the Brazilian ace revealed which is Conte’s secret of success with the Italian tactician who has also leaded Chelsea to the FA Cup final which will be played at Wembley against Arsenal.
“He’s extremely meticulous, there isn’t a tiny detail he isn’t aware of. He’s the type of guy who sees things most people wouldn’t. In training he creates situations that he thinks could occur during the upcoming games and it makes all the difference. He also knows how to motivate us and gives confidence to the whole squad. We all know that he trusts in our ability and one of his best qualities is that he treats everyone equally”, David Luiz said.
Go to comments