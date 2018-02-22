Chelsea dealt transfer blow as Juve director set to sign new deal
04 May at 10:40Chelsea have recently been linked with hiring Juventus director of football Fabio Paratici, the ‘brain’ behind the Old Lady’s transfer strategies and negotiations.
Paratici is probably Italy’s best director of football at the moment and reports in Italy have claimed Chelsea are interested in welcoming his services as the Blues prepare to begin a new course in South West London.
Paratici’s Juventus contract expires at the end of the season and today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms last month’s report of Calciomercato.com that claimed that Paratici will sign a new deal with the Old Lady in the coming weeks.
Juve president Andrea Agnelli has already offered Paratici, Nedved and Marotta a new contract and the trio is expected to soon put pen to paper on a new agreement with the Serie A giants.
Chelsea are still thinking about their next potential manager given that Antonio Conte is going to leave the club at the end of the season. Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri seems to be the leading candidate to replace Conte in South West London next season.
