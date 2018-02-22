Rudiger speaks out against Conte after Chelsea squad snub

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger has expressed his anger at being left out of the Blues' matchday squad against Southampton recently.



The 25-year-old German defender joined Chelsea from Serie A club Roma this past summer in what was a big money transfer. This season, he has done well for the Blues and has impressed too. He has appeared 21 times in the Premier League, appearing twice as a substitute and scoring twice.



During Chelsea's impressive comeback win against Southampton this past weekend though, Rudiger was excluded from the squad that was picked by Antonio Conte. And Rudiger expressed anger at not being selected. He said told a German TV show Das Aktuelle sportstudio: "I have no idea."



"I was fully fit," said the German.



Rudiger was also critical of Conte's tactics. He said: "I think in the second half, we could have finished the game off. But like the last few months, we did not."



"For me, it is not easy to explain. I don't know why after 1-0 we always drop and let the opposition have possession."

