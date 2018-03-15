Cesar Azpilicueta has come out in defence of team-mate Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard joined the Blues amidst much pomp in the summer, and hit the ground running, netting ten goals by December in the league.

This seemed to fully justify the

65 million the Pensioners had paid for him.

Yet the former Juventus star - he of the amazing Champions League scoring streak back in 2014-2015 - has since struggled, and has found Olivier Giroud’s arrival to be a major hindrance.

The Frenchman’s arrival has seen Morata start only one game since the end of January, and things only got worse last night when, as Chelsea were going down with all hands to Barcelona, the 25-year-old was seen grabbing his package - a reaction to the taunting from local fans.

But defender Cesar Azpilicueta has come out in his team-mate’s defence:

Speaking to l’Equipe, he added: “He has all of our support and we have total confidence in him.

“I am sure he’ll score again.”

“Admittedly, Alvaro Morata has not scored for a long time, but he is our team-mate and when the team loses, we all lose together.