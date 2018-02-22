Chelsea defender reveals first thing he thought when Conte called him
21 April at 09:40Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta has revealed the first thing when club boss Antonio Conte called him to move to Stamford Bridge.
The 25-year-old Zappacosta joined Chelsea from Serie A side Torino for a fee in the region of 28 million euros this past summer. While he hasn't been a regular, he has managed to impress some Blues faithfuls this season. He has made 20 appearances in the Premier League, scoring once and assisting once.
In an interview that Zappacosta recently gave to Fox Sports, the former Atalanta and Torino full-back captures his reaction to being called by Antonio Conte for making a move to the London giants. He said: "When Conte first called me, I was at home and it was around ten o'clock."
"For me, it was a big surprise. The coach told me 'Davide, I want to work with you. I want to take you to Chelsea."
"I was incredulous."
