Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has made a stunning revelation: his parents named him after a Jean-Claude Van Damme character!

JCVD played powerful martial artist Kurt Sloan in the 1989 pic KickBoxer, which was enough for Mr and Mrs Zouma to find their unborn son an identity.

"My parents were watching a film and it starred Jean-Claude Van Damme," Zouma said (

“He was killing everyone in the movie and at the end of the movie, they saw that his name was Kurt.

“They said, okay we’ll call this kid Kurt and we’ll put Happy [as his middle name] because he will always be happy.”

Things aren’t going so merrily for the youngster this season, the 22-year-old moving to Stamford Bridge in 2014 for

Here are some highlights of JCVD from the film…