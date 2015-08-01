Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma will hold showdown talks with boss Antonio Conte as a summer move draws closer. The big Frenchman has just returned from an injury lay-off but his place in the starting XI is under serious threat with David Luiz, Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta all now ahed of him in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.





In an interview with L’Equipe , the 22-year-old, who is under contract at the Premier League leaders until 2019 explained that; “We'll have to see how the second half of the season goes. The team is the priority - first of all, to be champions! After that, yes, we'll have to talk, because I'm young, and it's at my age that you have to play the most.”

He went on to state that; “For the moment, I'm waiting, I'm happy the team is winning, even if at a moment in time, I'm going to have to play if I want to achieve my objectives and get back into the France team. There will be discussions, but once again, I'm not worried about all that. For the moment, it's the team that counts."