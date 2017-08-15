Stefan de Vrij is closing in on a new deal at Lazio. The 25-year-old, who looked likely to leave the Italian capital this summer but after last weekend’s Super Cup victory over Juventus,

De Vrij arrived in the Eternal City in the summer of 2014 but injuries have curtailed his career in Serie A with reports also suggesting that he had fallen out with club president Claudio Lotito. With the patron seemingly intent on keeping one of his star players at the Stadio Olimpico and with reported advances from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all being turned away, it looked like being a messy conclusion to his Lazio stay.



However, there is new belief in Simone Inzaghi’s squad and de Vrij is set to play a key part in the season which kicks-off this weekend. His new contract is also likely to have a €25M release clause contained in it.