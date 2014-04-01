Chelsea desperate to lock up Danish starlet

Chelsea are keen to stave off potential interest in defender Andreas Christensen, according to the London Evening Standard, which writes that they will open talks about a contract extension early in the new year.



The 21-year-old, whose current deal runs until 2020, has been in outstanding form after breaking into the first team following two loan campaigns at Borussia Monchengladbach.



The Standard reports that Chelsea "want to reward him for his fine performances with improved terms before he joins up with Denmark for the World Cup next summer."



Christensen is one of the brightest young stars in the Premier League. He’s made 20 appearances for Chelsea thus far, this season. He’s become a core member of Antonio Conte’s three-man backline.



It adds that the champions "have made new contracts for Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois a priority for 2018, but securing Christensen's future is also regarded as an important piece of business."

