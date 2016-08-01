Chelsea, Antonio Conte: "Diego Costa will stay at the club", the latest

Diego Costa's future has been in doubt for some time now but Antonio Conte came out and said that the Spanish international was not going to be leaving his club anytime soon. It now seems like Diego Costa might in fact renew his deal with the blues but it might not happen right away.



Here is what the Italian boss had to say on Diego Costa: "I don't know anything on the Diego Costa front , the important thing is that we are all concentrated on ending this season strong. Future? Let's see what Diego Costa's future will be but I am optimistic that he will be staying at Chelsea. Solanke? His contract will be expiring in June and it will be up to him to decide if he wants to stay of not. He is a Chelsea player at the moment even if I think he might want to leave the club at the end of the season".



Chelsea are doing great in the EPL as they have a firm grip onto the first place in the standings.