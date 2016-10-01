Chelsea: Diego Costa names the toughest defenders he’s ever faced

Chelsea star Diego Costa has released an interview with Sport Tv revealing the toughest defenders he’s ever faced throughout his career. The Brazil-born Spanish striker is having one of the best seasons having already netted 13 goals in 19 games with Chelsea.



“I used to have lot of fun when I was playing against Real Madrid because I could face Sergio Ramos and Pepe. There were always amazing challenges against them. When we entered the pitch we knew it would have been a tough and intense game. The most important thing is that we’ve always respected each-other despite some hard challenges.”



Diego Costa faced Real Madrid when he was under contract with Atletico Madrid. The 28-year-old striker spent three years at the Estadio Vicente Calderon scoring 64 goals in 134 appearances in all competitions and winning one LaLiga title.



Diego Costa moved to Chelsea in summer 2014 for € 38 million.

