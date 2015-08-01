Asmir Begovic and defender Nathan Ake.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is planning a shake-up of his squad this summer which means some unlucky players will be set to depart Stamford Bridge. The Sunday Mirror reports that two names who will be clearing out their lockers at the training ground are goalkeeperand defender

The journal claims that their destination looks to be on the south-coast with Bournemouth looking to offer the Premier League champions £40M to acquire both players. Cherries boss Eddie Howe is a huge admirer of both men and has already had Dutch international Ake on-loan for the first half of this season.



Howe was also close to signing Bosnian custodian Begovic in January but the deal collapsed after Conte was unable to bring in a new number two to Thibaut Courtois. The same report also suggests that Bournemouth may even try to tempt out of contract John Terry to make it a hattrick of stars moving from West London.