Chelsea: Dzeko deal in danger of collapse due to Schick ?
28 January at 16:00Chelsea are in talks with Roma striker Edin Dzeko after agreeing a transfer fee for both the Bosnian striker and his team-mate Emerson Palmieri.
The giallorossi have agreed to sell their stars to Chelsea for a combined € 60 million fee (€ 50m plus € 10 million in add-ons). Emerson has already a verbal agreement with the Premier League giants but Dzeko is still in talks with the Blues who don’t want to offer the 30-year-old a contract until 2020.
Dzeko is Roma’s best striker as well as last season’s top Serie A scorer. The giallorossi signed both Patrik Schick and Gregoire Defrel in the summer but both players have been struggling with game time of late.
The Czech Republic International was due to start tonight’s game against Sampdoria but an injury will prevent him from playing tonight’s game. As for Defrel, he has just returned to action but has yet to score his first goal with the giallorossi.
Al termine della seduta di allenamento di ieri, Patrik #Schick ha accusato un fastidio: oggi saranno valutate le sue condizioni in vista di #RomaSamp di questa sera pic.twitter.com/Ftv5a6fnL1— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) 28 gennaio 2018
Schick is regarded as Dzeko’s natural replacement by Roma chiefs but if his injury will turn up being a lengthy one, the Serie A giants may decide to keep Dzeko at the Olimpico in the January transfer window.
If Dzeko’s Chelsea move falls apart, Emerson may also remain at Roma with Chelsea trying to sign Psg’s Kurzawa instead.
