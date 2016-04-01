Chelsea, Dzeko-Emerson deal inches closer to a conclusion: the latest
20 January at 23:00It isn't a secret that Chelsea have strong interest in Roma duo Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri as the involved parties are inching closer to finding a definitive deal.
According to Sky Sport (via FootballItalia), a deal is nearing a conclusion as Roma and Chelsea are in an advanced stage of negotiations. The Bosnian is valued at 30 million euros where as Emerson Palmieri is valued at 20 million euros plus add-ons. If all goes as planned, Roma should pocket 50-55 million euros from this potential double sale. It will still take a few more days as Roma are currently fully focused on their upcoming game against Inter Milan but there should be developments early next week.
If Roma do sell both players then they will surely have to replace them as Dzeko scored 29 Serie A goals for them last season and he currently has 12 Serie A goals to his name this season. Emerson on the other hand hasn't seen much playing time because of an injury but he is viewed as a up and coming wing-back...
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@Calcionews89)
