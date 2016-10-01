Chelsea Dzeko talks enter final stage
22 January at 11:00Chelsea and Roma are still in talks over a possible transfer of Edin Dzeko and negotiations between the two clubs have now entered final stage, according to Sky Sport. The Premier League champions want to sign both the Bosnian striker and his Brazilian team-mate Emerson Palmieri. A deal for the talented defender is also close to being reached.
Emerson Palmieri’s agent exclusively confirmed Calciomercato.com last week that the player wants to move to Chelsea in order to work with Antonio Conte, meantime the Blues are also carrying on talks to take Dzeko to the Stamford Bridge and Sky Sport reveals the latest updates about the deal.
Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the signing of the former Manchester City ace. The two clubs are still in talks to decide add-ons and the ‘payment method’ (which means how many installments Chelsea can pay in).
The player has already agreed to move the South West London and is only waiting for Roma to allow him to fly to London to join the Blues.
