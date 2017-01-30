Chelsea have surprisingly entered the race for Inter winger Jonathan Biabiany,

Coach Antonio Conte is always keeping a keen eye on Serie A, and appreciates the former French international, whom he sees as an alternative to his wingers, especially Victor Moses.

The 28-year-old was a part of former Inter Coach Roberto Mancini’s plans - where he at least had a relief role- but has now been excluded by both Frank De Boer and Stefano Pioli, making only three appearances all campaign.

And yet, only a few hours ago, it looked like Chievo, Atalanta and especially Genoa were keen for the former Parma man.

Palermo were the latest team to charge into the fray, even reaching an agreement in principle with the Nerazzurri, who gave Biabiany some time to think about it.

That’s when Chelsea burst onto the scene. The idea now is to look for a loan until June. Sky don’t mention any options or obligations to buy.

Biabiany is a bit of cult hero in Italy, both for shining over three seasons (2011-2014) for Parma, and then for recovering from a

