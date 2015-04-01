Antonio Conte’s Chelsea secured their first home win of the season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Ronald Koeman’s previously unbeaten Everton.



Pedro had the first significant effort of the game, firing an overhead kick high over Jordan Pickford’s bar after an incisive break from Willian and Álvaro Morata. The Spanish winger, wearing a face mask, continued to threaten, driving low at Pickford from the edge of the box after a one-two with Willian. It took a real moment of quality in the 27th minute to break the deadlock for Chelsea. A quick free kick sent Willian down the right where he pulled the ball back to the oncoming Cesc Fàbregas. Fàbregas then played an intricate one-two with Morata before stabbing his countryman’s knockdown into the far corner with the outside of his foot. Numerous failed challenges from Everton around their own box in the 40th minute left Morata unmarked to flick Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross home for 2-0.ù







Muhamed Bešić came on at half-time for Tom Davies, despite reports his father has been hospitalised after a shooting in Bosnia, and added much-needed bite to the Everton midfield. Pedro again went close in the second half as he ghosted into the box on the right, firing wide of Pickford’s near post. Ashley Williams twice nearly redeemed himself from an uncharacteristic and sloppy performance, first looping an acrobatic effort over Thibaut Courtois’ bar from the edge of the box before heading a Gylfi Sigurðsson cross wide. Substitute Aaron Lennon then set Idrissa Gana Gueye up, only to see the Senegalese midfielder fire over from the edge of the box.



For Chelsea and Antonio Conte, a pleasing result prior to the international break. They play Leicester when the Premier League returns in September. For Everton and Ronald Koeman, a perhaps expected result after a gruelling opening schedule of Europa League qualifiers and challenging away days. Things do not get any easier for them, hosting Tottenham Hotspur after the break.







LINE-UPS & RATINGS:



Chelsea (3-4-2-1) Courtois (6); Rüdiger (6), Luiz (7), Azpilicueta (7); Moses (6), Fabregas (8), Kanté (7), Alonso (6); Willian (7), Pedro (7); Morata (8).

Subs: Bakayoko on at 75’ for Pedro (NA); Batshuayi on at 78’ for Morata (NA); Christensen on at 89’ for Moses.



TOP: Morata – continues to improve with each appearance and is increasingly productive.



FLOP: Moses – not a poor performance but will need to do more to maintain his place if Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain does arrive before the close of the transfer window.



Everton (3-4-2-1) Pickford (6); Keane (5), Williams (5), Jagielka (5); Holgate (6), Gueye (6), Davies (6), Baines (7); Rooney (6), Sigurðsson (6); Ramirez (6).

Subs: Bešić on at 45’ for Davies (7); Calvert-Lewin on at 62’ for Ramirez (6); Lennon on at 83’ for Jagielka (NA).



TOP: Baines – consistent as usual.



FLOP: The defence – lethargic as a unit. Koeman will hope the break will allow his backline to recover their sharpness.



Kieran Hepworth