Chelsea have concluded the signing of English midfielder Ross Barkley from Everton for the next five and a half seasons (up until 2023). This signing will reinforce their squad to make them more competitive in the Champions league as they will be playing against FC Barcelona. Ross Barkley had been suffering from a hamstring injury which made him miss all of this season but the midfielder is ready to return soon.



Because Ross Barkley did not play this entire season with Everton, this means that Chelsea have the permission to use the 24 year old midfielder in all competitions as they won't have any limitations to follow. According to the newspaper the Sun (via Mundo Deportivo), Chelsea will not be done signing players for this winter as it seems like they are interested in Riyad Mahrez, a 26 year old midfielder that currently plays for Leicester City.



Barcelona have also expressed some interest in the Leicester player as they will now also have to face-off against Chelsea on the transfer market if they want Mahrez. Chelsea will be facing off against Arsenal in the Football League Cup today at 20h00 as this matchup will be the first game of the tie.