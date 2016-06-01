Emerson Palmieri as a possible summer transfer target. Having initially joined the Giallorossi on-loan from Santos, the 23-year-old has impressed this season having signed a permanent contract in the Italian capital.

According to reports in Sportsmail , Chelsea have identified Roma’s Brazilian left-backas a possible summer transfer target. Having initially joined the Giallorossi on-loan from Santos, the 23-year-old has impressed this season having signed a permanent contract in the Italian capital.

His reputation as an attacking full-back has alerted many clubs across Europe including Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid but its Antonio Conte’s side that look to be in pole-position to sign him should he decide to leave the Eternal City.



The Chelsea boss has made no secret of the fact that he wants to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer with both full-back positions thought to be his priority. With Marcos Alonso having an exceptional season at Stamford Bridge, Conte wants to provide competition for him and he sees the Brazilian as the ideal choice to be able to do this.



Formerly an understudy to Lucas Digne at the Stadio Olimpico, Palmieri has blossomed into one of the best full-backs in Serie A.