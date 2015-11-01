Antonio Candreva.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is looking to re-unite with Italian international winger La Gazzetta dello Sport (via The Sun) claims that the Blues boss, who had the player at his disposal when he was in charge of the national team, wants to bring him to Stamford Bridge next season.

The 30-year-old joined Inter last summer from Lazio in a £18 million deal and the pink journal is convinced that the Nerazzurri will be prepared to release the player for a fee of around £21 million. Reports in Italy also suggest that Conte personally telephoned Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio and stated that; “I want Candreva, there's £21.5m for you."



The Roman born Candreva has a wand of a right foot and Conte believes his strikers could thrive on such service. Despite failing to recapture the form that forced him into the Italian national team, Candreva’s ability is not in question and his fellow countryman who looks set to lift the Premier League title at his first attempt, is all too aware of this.