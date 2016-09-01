Manuel Lanzini according to an exclusive in

Chelsea are ready to make a shock move for West Ham midfielderaccording to an exclusive in Sunsport this morning. Stamford Bridge Technical Director Michael Emenalo is believed to be a huge admirer of the player and has convinced boss Antonio Conte that he is on a par with Real Madrid star Luka Modric.

The 24-year-old Argentine has had a fantastic second-half to the season and the Premier League champions see him as an ideal replacement for Cesc Fabregas, should the Spanish international leave West London this summer.



In a recent report, Lanzini was keen to state how happy he was at his current club but with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton all thought to be keen on his services, boss Slaven Bilic knows he has a fight on his hands to keep him at The London Stadium.



Conte has stressed the importance of having strength in depth next season as Chelsea look to carry the fight on all fronts both domestically and in the Champions League.