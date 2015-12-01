Chelsea, Fabregas' future is uncertain: Milan and Juve are interested ....

Cesc Fabregas' Cheslsea future is un heavy doubt as the coming weeks/months will be important in his final decision. Fabregas scored today in the Chelsea-Arsenal game (which Chelsea won by a 3-1 score giving Conte's men a firm grip on first place in the EPL standings), here is what he previously stated to the Daily Mail: “Once I can't play in Europe anymore my plan is to play in the United States “. Many clubs are following him including Juventus and Milan as his situation is very interesting. He did score today but he isn't a regular at Chelsea and a summer departure seems to be on the cards.



The MLS is an option for him in the future but as of now , clubs like Milan or Juve view him as the the perfect player for their midfield. In the end, Fabregas will have the final say on the matter...

