Chelsea, Fabregas: ‘I don’t know If I’d celebrate goal against Barcelona’
12 March at 10:45Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas doesn’t know if he would celebrate a goal against Barcelona, the Spaniard told Marca (via Mundo Deportivo).
Fabregas is a product of Barcelona academy and played for the Catalans’ senior team from 2011 till, after making return to the Camp Nou from Arsenal.
“I am motivated, I have good feelings”, Fabregas said.
“I don’t mind playing against my past, against my friends. As I said I am really motivated I want nobody to doubt that I want the best for my current club.”
“My return in Barcelona is not important. The game between Chelsea and Barça is all that matters. I don’t know if I’d celebrate a goal against my former team. It’s a feeling you have in a determined moment, you can’t decide before. I can’t say I am not going to celebrate a goal but you never know what can happen. Messi? It’s hard to stop him but we’ll do anything we can to make him feel uncomfortable and create him troubles.”
Go to comments