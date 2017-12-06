Chelsea: Fabregas talks of possible Barcelona clash in Champions League
06 December at 11:50Cesc Fabregas could be facing his past as Chelsea may have to play against Barcelona in the Champions League last-16 stage. The Blaugrana are the winners of their group, whilst the Premier League champions are the runner-ups and that’s why a meeting between the English and the Catalans is not to be ruled out. (Check out Chelsea and Barcelona’s possible opponents here).
Talking about a possible meeting between Chelsea and Barcelona in February, Fabregas said: “Doesn’t matter who we’ll be drawn with, we must be prepared to face any kind of opponent, we are a competitive team and we must fear nobody. We have already proved a lot, if you want to get far, you must aim to win, all the times.”
“We wanted to win the group, we could do more. Our objective was to win the group. We played a good game against Atletico but the ball didn’t want to go in, it’s a pity for Atletico they’d have deserved to qualify for the next stage.”
