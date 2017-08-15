Chelsea face Barcelona in battle for Southampton defender
15 August at 17:30Chelsea are after Southampton defender Cedric Soares but will have to fit off Spanish side Barcelona, according to the Daily Express.
The West London have been linked with a host full-backs this summer window, including the likes of Juventus' Alex Sandro, Porto's Alex Telles and Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier.
Fiery manager Antonio Conte is looking to bolster the flanks of with side, and provide support for wing-backs Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses.
According to Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport, Southampton right-back Cedric has been pinpointed as prime target for Conte.
But the report adds that La Liga giants Barca, who have the £200million from their former player’s Neymar world record breaking transfer to French side Paris Saint Germain to spend, are also interested in the right-back Cedric.
The Portugal international, who was in involved in the national’s European Championship, is reportedly available for transfer on £13.6m this summer.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
