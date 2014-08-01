While the impact that the former Bari and Juventus trainer Antonio Conte has had at Chelsea isn't a surprise, the time it has taken to bring in his system at Stamford Bridge certainly is. Perched at the top of the Premier League right now, Chelsea's season didn't start off in as flamboyant a manner as that of say, Tottenham, but the recovery process following heavy losses to Liverpool and Arsenal was impressive. After having tampered with formations such as the 4-2-3-1 and the 4-1-4-1, Conte has now discovered the system that fits perfectly to his current outfit; the structured 3-4-3.

A dominant 4-0 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, which saw the Red Devils disappear without trace and a comeback win over fierce rivals Spurs, proved that Chelsea were in full flow. The 5-0 destruction of Ronald Koeman's Everton was effectively a sign of things to come, as the Blues produced some mesmerizing football throughout the game against the Toffees. Not only that, but the recent wins over West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace stand as a testimony for the fact that this side knows also how to win ugly,despite having beaten the bigger sides in convincing fashion.

The certainty that the former Bianconeri boss has brought to the club is a far cry from last season's abject struggles under Jose Mourinho. But the Premier League is one big marathon, isn't it? A single error can end up costing you the title or a place in the top-four. And to steer clear of those perils, the Italian tactician will look to bring in some fresh recruits in January. We now run the rule over the possible candidates who could arrive at Stamford Bridge this month.

James Rodriguez

The Colombian superstar’s recent comments about his willingness to leave Real Madrid enraged team-mate Sergio Ramos, but his time at the Santiago Bernabeu seems to be coming to a close. Reports have linked the former Monaco man with moves to Juventus, Bayern Munich and potentially cash-strapped Spurs, but when pictures of him getting an British visa in Bogota emerged, odds for his move to Chelsea were slashed.





Manchester United seemingly doesn’t want a player who doesn’t fit into Jose Mourinho’s system, while Mauricio Pochettino’s side wouldn’t want to splash the cash with their new stadium being constructed. And Chelsea, who are in need of players who can operate in a 3-4-3, would welcome the capture of someone as able of James. The freedom to attack that the formation allows would suit the Colombian’s skill-set, who has fallen out of favor under Zinedine Zidane.

Alessio Romagnoli

Apart from being rejected by then Valencia star Andre Gomes, Chelsea also had a bid for AC Milan star Alessio Romagnoli rejected this past summer. That prompted the need to sign an alternative in David Luiz, who has been one of the best players for Conte this season.

A vital cog in Vincenzo Montella’s wheel, Romagnoli helps Milan build from the back and has established a decent pairing with Gabriel Paletta. His experience of operating in a back-three for Italy under Giampeiro Ventura, would come in handy for the Blues and with John Terry almost out of the equation, the need for a centre-half has become a priority. Although, the current backline of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill has refused to budge following a string of exceptional performances, games come thick and fast in the Premier League and rotation is essential.





With Kurt Zouma failing to break into the side, Romagnoli’s pace and precision would allow him to play on the right side of the defence too.

Tiemoue Bakayoko

The 22-year-old, whose rise to prominence at Monaco has attracted interest from Manchester United and Barcelona, has scored twice in 16 Ligue 1 appearances for Leonardo Jardim’s men this season. Someone who can play as a deep lying midfielder and has the ability to play further forward too, Bakayoko is a perfect modern-day midfielder and has been compared to Paul Pogba.

Bakayoko is a fierce tackler, a ball winner in the heart of the pitch and knows how to go past defenders t with his incredible turn of pace. With Cesc Fabregas out of favour and Oscar shipped out to China, Chelsea would need a more defensive minded midfielder in their two man central midfield system, to allow Eden Hazard the freedom to roam, create and score.





The shortening of Real Madrid’s transfer ban and Manchester United’s consistent hunt for the ageing Michael Carrick’s replacement, will ensure that Monaco may have several bids on the table in January.

Franck Kessie

The Ivorian, who has been a reason why Atalanta are as high as sixth in the Serie A table, has scored six times for La Dea this season. Kessie’s performances have made sure that he is arguably one of the best performers in the main European leagues this season and the influence he has had on driving his team up the Serie A table has been excellent.

A centre-back by trade, he has been used in the midfield and in a more deep-lying role this season. Kessie is the complete package and it’s no surprise that sides like Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester City have been linked with him. His versatility at the back and in the heart of the field makes him a player that every top club would like to lay its hands on. In Antonio Conte’s structured system, players like Kessie give the side an added incentive of having a utility player at their disposal.





Kessie’s style of play has drawn comparisons with former Barcelona and current Manchester City star Yaya Toure, his defensive abilities are an added bonus for the host of clubs now vying for his signature.

Marcelo Brozovic

The Croatian has been a long-term Chelsea target ever since his time with Dynamo Kiev days. His performances of late for Inter, has seen the 24-year-old demonstrate his abundant talents. Brozovic had fallen out of favour under former nerazzurri boss Frank de Boer, but he has been given regular game time under new coach Stefano Pioli. His tally of four goals in the last six outings proves just how good a player he can be.

An attacking midfield player by trade, with the capability to play on the right and in the centre, Brozovic has formed a solid midfield pairing with Geoffrey Kondogbia. Although he may not fit in as a like-for-like replacement for either of Nemanja Matic or N’Golo Kante, he could be the perfect replacement for Cesc Fabregas.





His ability to play on the right could allow him to act as an effective foil for the improving Victor Moses or allow him to play alongside Diego Costa and Eden Hazard in a front three.







