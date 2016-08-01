Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has turned down a lucrative move to Brazilian side Corinthians to take up a role on the coaching staff at Stamford Bridge.





Globo reports that the 38-year-old Ivorian was close to putting pen to paper on a move to South America but has finally opted for a third spell in West London. Corinthians were so sure he was heading to the club that they began to sell shirts with his name emblazoned on the back but this is now not the case.

Drogba set the record straight on social media when he stated that; “There have been a lot of rumours linking me to a move to Corinthians, but it was important for me to speak with Mr Roberto de Andrade, the President of the team, which I did today. I explained to him that whilst I am very honoured at their interest in me joining the club, it does not feel like the right move for me at this time. I would like to thank the club and all the Corinthians fans for the messages and wish you all every success for the new season.”



Drogba currently sits fourth on the all-time scorers list at Stamford Bridge after netting 164 times for the club.