Chelsea forward says ambition is to win Ballon d'Or
19 August at 10:30Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, who is currently on loan with Premier League rivals Swansea City, has outlined his ambition to eventually win the esteemed Ballon d’Or trophy, according to Football.London.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the 19-year-old said: "I would love to win some major trophies and I would love to win the Ballon d'Or, that would be a perfect career.
"It's something to push for and work hard for. I have always been ambitious.
"I have to dream big this year. Last year I would have never dreamed of getting near 30 goals and I got 26 which was a massive thing for me.
"My dad said this year you have to aim for what you got last year, even beat it... I love it, it drives me and it's something to work hard for."
Abraham spent last season on loan at Championship side Bristol City, where he scored 26 goals.
