Chelsea: From Romagnoli to Manolas, a defender will arrive with Oscar's money

Oscar was a big sale as Chelsea received a huge amout of money in return (60 million euros from Shanghain SIPG). With this money, Conte's club can now focus on improving their roster, especially their backline.



A SIGNING AT THE BACK - Since last summer, Conte wanted Chelsea to sign an international defender. His dream has always been Leonardo Bonucci but the Italian national team defender has renewed his deal with Juve till 2021. In the end, Chelsea had signed David Luiz from PSG. Because of the Oscar sale, Chelsea now feel comfortable financially speaking to target another big defender.



EYES ON SERIE A DEFENDERS - Conte is looking for a strong defender who has solid technical abilities. Here are a list of 4 potential targets for Chelsea : Roma's Kostas Manolas, Milan's Alessio Romagnoli, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Lazio's De Vrij. Out of these 4 targets, Manolas remains to be the likeliest option. Roma will need money to finance their upcoming markets and an important sale would help their Financial fair play situation (especially if they keep Nainggolan). Alessio Romagnoli is another option but Milan have already turned down Chelsea's summer offer as they intend to keep him. Koulibably (who will be playing in the African cup of nations) and De Vrij (who is coming off a serious injury) are other options too as Chelsea are interested in a few Serie A defenders.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)