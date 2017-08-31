Chelsea given boost on Leicester star pursuit
31 August at 12:20Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, according to the Metro.
The Englishman, who helped the Foxes win the Premier League title two years ago, become a target for Blues boss Antonio Conte ever since Nemanja Matic departed to title rivals Manchester United.
The England international has already been subject to failed bids by the reigning Premier League champions, but it is thought that a bid of £40m would clinch the deal.
Drinkwater is open to a move to Stamford Bridge and even handed in an official transfer request earlier this week to push through the deal.
And now, with his current side Leicester in pole position toland Adrien Silva from Sporting Lisbon, it is though that the wheels are to start rolling in motion in the dying embers of the summer transfer window.
The Blues missing out on target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin to Liverpool has added fuel to the fire in Chelsea’s pursuit of Drinkwater.
