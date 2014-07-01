Chelsea given hope as Juventus consider Alex Sandro exit
03 December at 15:40Chelsea are long time admirers of Juventus star Alex Sandro. The Brazilian left-back has had a terrible start to the season and the Old Lady could decide to sell him at the end of the season, according to a report of Ilbianconero.com.
The Serie A giants refused to sell the Brazilian in the summer as they had already sold the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves, two cornerstones of the bianconeri defence last season.
The Brazilian, however, had reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea and was ready to move to the Stamford Bridge. Juventus managed to persuade him to stay in Turin promising him a contract extension that, at the moment, the player has yet to sign.
Following his disappointing start to the season, however, Juventus may not offer their star a new deal and put the player up for sale once the current season comes to an end.
Will Chelsea be still interested in signing him? This time Juventus will be ready to listen to offers...
