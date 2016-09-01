Alvaro Morata has explained that he joined Chelsea because he would get to play regularly.



The former Juventus star also said in an interview that he isn’t happy at Real Madrid’s current plight.

The former Merengues star said that it was “nice” that the Galacticos miss him, but bemoaned their troubles.

Real are currently fourth, a whole eight points short of leaders Barcelona.

"I don't know if Real Madrid miss me or not, but it's nice that people say that," Morata said to TVE.

He joined Chelsea in the summer in a blockbuster

"I wish, though, that they didn't have to say this, as that would mean things were going well,” he continued.

"I hope [Cristiano Ronaldo] scores lots of goals at Real Madrid, although I hope he is tired by the time of the World Cup."

"If I had been looking for things like money or a preferred city then I'd have stayed at home, as I had everything.

"But it's knowing that you have a realistic chance of playing each game if you train well.

"I didn't play as much last year."

€65 million move. He has gone on to score nine EPL goals in 14 games. He was a strong performer in the limited time he got at Real Madrid last season, netting 15 times in La Liga.