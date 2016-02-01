Asmir Begovic to Premier League rivals Bournemouth. The Cherries have reportedly mad a £10 million offer for the 29-year-old Bosnian shot-stopper and coach Antonio Conte is considering their proposal.

Having only made four appearances this season due to the sensational form of Belgian Thibaut Courtois, Begovic is now looking for further first-team opportunities away from the Premier League leaders. Conte has stated that; “(We have had) One offer. Now me and the club are are evaluating this. The club and the player know my position. For me, Asmir is a really good player. He is an important player for me, on and off the pitch. A really important player; he knows this.”



He continued; “It's important to find the right solution for Asmir, for the club, for me, because I repeat he's a really important player for me on and off the pitch. It's important to find the right solution before he goes away.”

Portuguese keeper Eduardo is expected to step up and become the club’s new number two should Begovic depart this month.