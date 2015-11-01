Asmir Begovic will still be leaving the club in the summer. The 29-year-old Bosnian international, who has requested more playing time at Stamford Bridge, was a target for Premier League side Bournemouth during last month’s transfer window and the journal believes that Cherries boss Eddie Howe is still interested in taking the player to the south-coast.

Reports in the Daily Mirror state that Chelsea goalkeeperwill still be leaving the club in the summer. The 29-year-old Bosnian international, who has requested more playing time at Stamford Bridge, was a target for Premier League side Bournemouth during last month’s transfer window and the journal believes that Cherries boss Eddie Howe is still interested in taking the player to the south-coast.

Blues boss Antonio Conte refused to sanction the move last month due to the fact that he failed to bring in a replacement. It’s now believed that the Premier League leaders will now return to the possibility of bringing in Celtic shot-stopper Craig Gordon for a knockdown price to provide cover for number one Thibaut Courtois.



The sale of Begovic is likely to net the West London side around £10 million and these funds will be used to try to bring the Scottish international to the capital ahead of next season.