Chelsea ‘guilty’ for Alex Sandro Juve flop: details
24 November at 23:00No secret Chelsea are long time admirers of Juventus star Alex Sandro. The Brazilian had reached an agreement with the Blues in the summer transfer window but the bianconeri refused to sell the talented left-back as they had already sold the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves, two of the cornerstones of Juventus’ defensive block last season.
The player, however, was keen to join the Premier League and had agreed a € 6 million-a-year deal with the Premier League giants.
The former Porto star is now failing to impress with the Old Lady and many Juventus fans are now unhappy with the player’s performances as well as with his behaviour on the pitch.
Sources have told calciomercato.com that the player is still unhappy for Juventus decision not to sell him to Chelsea this past summer. Alex Sandro had agreed on a bigger salary with the Blues and was willing to move to the Stamford Bridge. Juventus had promised him to make him sign a new deal but contract talks are stalling and Alex Sandro’s performances are highly disappointing...
