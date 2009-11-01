Chelsea happier than Barcelona after Champions League draw?
11 December at 18:00As expected, Chelsea and Barcelona will face each other in the Champions League last 16 stage. The La Liga giants were the most likely squad Chelsea could get in today’s draw and the two European giants have ended up being drawn together.
Both cubs’ legends and directors talked to media after the draw held in Nyon and, according to the first few declarations, Chelsea seem to be the happier side after the draw.
“I think that game between these two clubs have been pretty exciting”, Chelsea secretary David Barnard said.
“There have been controversies and emotions, many interesting games between us. The best memory we have is the win at the Camp Nou in 2012.”
Although Chelsea can’t surely be happy to have drawn Lionel Messi’s Barcelona, the La Liga giants seem slightly more scared than the English side: “Chelsea and Bayern were the clubs we wanted to avoid and we have been drawn with Chelsea. If we are to win the Champions League we must beat every opponent. We have self confidence but Chelsea are a very strong side”, Barcelona director Guillermo Amor said. “We wanted to avoid Chelsea but we’ll face them and the fact that we’ll play the first game away could be good for us.”
