Chelsea have first bid for Alex Sandro rejected
01 August at 18:27Chelsea have had a first bid for highly-rated Juventus defender Alex Sandro rejected, according to reports in Italy via the Daily Star.
The reining Premier League champions have been linked with the Brazil international for a majority of the summer window so far, and even at one time flew over to Italy in order to speak with the player’s representatives.
But nothing has come of it despite weeks of speculation surrounding the 26-year-old’s move to Stamford Bridge. It is thought that his club Juve want above the £70m mark for one of their most prized possessions, but the Pensioners value him far less, having reportedly made a £54m offer for the wing-back, which was rejected.
Chelsea have already spent £130m on players this window, but know they are going to have to pull no punches, with rivals Manchester City – who finished 4th in the league last season – having spent £20m more than the West London club just on wing-backs.
And despite Old Lady boss Massimiliano Allegri insisting earlier this week that the player is staying put, it certainly feels like this one isn’t over yet.
