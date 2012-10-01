Chelsea have interest in a Juve star wing-back

Alex Sandro has been playing on very high levels for Juventus this season after he joined them last season from FC Porto. He is a real dominant force down the left flank and because of his solid performances, he has now attracted the interest of many big European clubs. According to the Daily Star, Antonio Conte would love to acquire Alex Sandro this coming summer as he rates him very highly. What would Juve's response be? Allegri's team do not have any intentions of selling him and so a summer move is highly unlikely at this point in time.



Juventus are first in the Italian Serie A as they are inches aqay from winning their 6th consecutive Serie title which has never been done before in the history of the league. Allegri's team take on Monaco tomorrow in the UEFA Champions league. Alex Sandro has appeared in 37 games for Juve as he scored 2 goals and 5 assists on the season.





Secondo il Daily Star, il Chelsea premerà per avere Alex Sandro a giugno. Il laterale della Juventus è un pallino di Conte, ma i bianconeri non hanno intenzione di lasciarlo andare.