Chelsea and PSG are tied in the race for Faouzi Ghoulam, the Gazzetta dello Sport write.

Today’s edition of Italy’s main sports paper ( via le10sport ) estimates that the Algerian international has a 30% chance of going to Chelsea, and the same to end up at PSG.

Napoli are left with a meagre 20% chance of staying at the San Paolo.

Ghoulam is appreciated everywhere for his skill, pace and assist-making. He recently returned from an unsuccessful African Cup of Nations with his reputation undiminished.

His agent has ben coy about an eventual extension, claiming that: “With regards to his new deal, we’ll talk about one at the right time for him.

“Ghoulam is focussed on ending the current season with his club, and you saw how he played against Real Madrid.

“He was very good, alongside Mertens and Hamsik”.

With seven assists between the Serie A and the Champions League, the 26-year-old has impressed all season long.