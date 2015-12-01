Chelsea, here is the player that Conte wants to bolster his midfield
05 August at 19:55Chelsea have been pretty active this summer as Antonio Conte completed 4 new signings so far ( Caballero, Rudiger, Bakayoko, Morata). It is not a secret that the blues are still looking for another midfielder to bolster their team ahead of next season.
According to the Mirror (via the Daily Star), Antonio Conte is a big admirer of Danny Drinkwater as he would like him in his team. The English site adds that Drinkwater would love to join the Blues as he would reunite with ex-teammate Ngolo Kante. The Italian tactician seemingly likes Drinkwater's style of play and intelligence on the pitch as he views him as a perfect fit for his midfield. The 27 year old appeared in 41 games for Leicester last season as he scored 1 goal and added two assists. He also appeared in 3 games for the English national team as he was held of the score sheet. Chelsea fans do not seem to be too pleased with this rumor...
