Chelsea, here is what Courtois had to say about Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte's future with the Blues is in heavy doubt as Chelsea are coming off a shocking 4-1 loss against Watford. Eden Hazard was the only goal scorer for Chelsea as Deulofeu had a great night for his new club Watford. Here is what Thibaut Courtois had to say about Antonio Conte as he spoke to the press: " We have to stay strong and we also have to stay calm. Conte? We believe in him and we believe in our team. We are coming off two horrible results but we want to improve. We know that we can do much better, so we have to now work hard to achieve better results. We showed everyone that we are ready to fight as we played 11 versus 10. I think this showed a lot of character. There is a lot of pressure but that's normal when you play for a big club".



Chelsea are currently 4th in the EPL standings as they are one point off third placed Liverpool and they are one point up on 5th placed Tottenham. First placed Manchester City have a 19 point advantage on Chelsea as Pep Guardiola's team have been on fire this season...