Chelsea: here’s Alex Sandro’s price tag

The transfer saga that seemingly never ends. Alex Sandro did come close to joining Chelsea last summer, having been explicitly requested by Antonio Conte, but ultimately no agreement was reached between the Stamford Bridge outfit and Juventus. However, the Brazilian left-back remains keen to move to the English Premier League and was in contact with them at various points. That said, he never considered forcing a transfer from Turin.



Rumours are circulating once again: he wants to leave, he is up for sale, there will be a bidding war for him. The reality is different, because the Bianconeri are calm about the situation and have absolutely no intention of selling anyone in January. As always, Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta will find out what the player wants next summer. Should he want to leave, he will be allowed to do so but only for a very high price.



Juve’s management team rates him as one of the best left-backs in world football, and would require much more than the €50 million plus bonuses offered by the Blues last summer. The fact is that Alex Sandro is not up for sale and he will absolutely not be allowed to leave on the cheap. It’s up to him, only time will tell whether he feels a move to England would suit him.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)