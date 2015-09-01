Romelu Lukaku will leave Everton this summer with his destination likely to be his former club Chelsea. The

According to Mirror journalist Andy Dunn,will leave Everton this summer with his destination likely to be his former club Chelsea. The Daily Express quotes Dunn who claims that the Premier League leaders will table a £70 million bid for the 23-year-old Belgian international and throw in Lukaku’s international team-mate Michy Batshuayi as part of the deal.

With Manchester United also believed to be interested, the lure of Champions League football next season at Stamford Bridge will tip the balance in Antonio Conte’s sides favour. In an interview over the weekend, Lukaku was asked about his club future and replied that; “"It's done. I want to win titles and trophies. That's not being arrogant, just ambitious. There is nothing wrong with ambition, you need to embrace it."



This was the clearest indication yet that his days at Goodison Park are numbered and Dunn himself declared on Sky Sports last Sunday that; “I think to be honest that ship has probably sailed in terms of Lukaku. Whether Everton dig their heels in or not I'm not sure, but I think he will go”.