Reports from Turkey suggest that Fenerbahce are ready to off-load Danish international defenderin the summer and that Chelsea could tempt him to come to the Premier League.

Blues boss Antonio Conte has made no secret of the fact that he admires the former Roma centre-half and there were even suggestions that he would try to bring the 27-year-old to Stamford Bridge during last month’s transfer window.



It’s understood that the Turkish giants are looking for offers of around €15 million for the player who arrived in Istanbul in the summer of 2015 from Lille for just €7 million. After signing a four-year deal with the club, Kjaer has gone on to make over 40 appearances and has chipped in with three goals during this time.



Conte is anxious to bring in defensive reinforcements in the summer and for a player with the experience that the Dane has, it would seem like good business to try to bring him to West London.