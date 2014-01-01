Matthew Klimberg [@KlimbergCalcio] explains why Maurizio Sarri is the wrong manager to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea pic.twitter.com/d4Ktd8WIBK — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) February 3, 2018

With Antonio Conte’s summer exit from Chelsea looking more an more like a certainty each passing hour, Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri has been linked with the Londoners.In what is proving to be a remarkable season, Sarri has his men at the top of the Serie A standings as a result of his leadership. His “Sarri ball,” which emphasizes short, quick passes, and moving up the field just a quickly, is working with devastating effect on the rest of Italy.However, despite his success this season, Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) sees a characteristic of Sarri that will hinder his ability to be successful in the Premier League. Watch the video below, and let us know what you think.