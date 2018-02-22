Chelsea hope as Allegri evasive on Juventus future

Chelsea are reported to be interested in welcoming the services of Juventus boss Max Allegri. Reports in England and Italy claim the bianconeri tactician is Roman Abramovich’s top target to replace Conte next season.



Allegri held a press conference at Juventus’ training centre in Vinovo today but was elusive on his future at the Allianz Stadium.



“Juventus have always signed young players. After Berlin we changed nine regular starters. The club work very well every summer, they will do the same at the end of the season. We have a good mix of experienced players and youths. After the Cardiff final I thought about my motivations at Juventus and I decided to stay. I talk with the club every day but at the end of the season we will discuss the transfer strategies.”



Allegri, however, also admitted that, right now, he is not thinking about his future: “Right now I am not thinking about my future. My main concern at the moment is the scudetto race, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.”



@lorebetto



Lorenzo Bettoni in Vinovo