Chelsea hopeful of landing £40m-rated Leicester star
17 August at 14:20Chelsea are hopeful of landing Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, despite the club slapping a £40m price-tag on the Foxes’ star.
According to the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old put pen to paper last summer, signing a contract extension of five years, but is thought to be open of a move to the West London side, albeit with the understanding that he won’t be given as much as game time at Stamford Bridge than at the King Power stadium.
The reigning Premier League champions, Chelsea, have had a bid rejected already for Drinkwater, but are thought to come in again and offer up to £25m plus add-ons.
It would still be too low, reportedly, and only an offer closer to the £30m mark would persuade the former Premier League champions let go of one of their star players to a rival English side.
Drinkwater is on manager Antonio Conte’s hit-list as well as Renato Sanches at Bayern Munich, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain at Arsenal and Everton's Ross Barkley.
